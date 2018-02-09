We’ll take positive feeling into Bees clash – Barton

Albion Ladies midfielder Kirsty Barton hopes to take a positive performance against WSL leaders Manchester City into Sunday’s home match with London Bees.

The Seagulls, fourth in WSL 2, exited the Women’s FA Cup 2-0 at home to Manchester City, who have won seven of their eight league games in WSL 1.

In front of a packed crowd of 1,372 at Culver Road, Albion produced a spirited performance but goals from Isobel Christiansen, late in the first half, and Claire Emslie on 68 minutes, took City through.

It was not all one-way traffic as Albion had chances of their own and Barton said: “We had our game plan and stuck to it really well.

“We made it difficult for City, which was good and it was pleasing we had a couple of clear opportunities on goal as well because against Chelsea we didn’t really have those clear opportunities.

“We’ve come on a lot since Hope (Powell) took over but what’s nice is we all know as a team how far we still need to go to get to WSL 1 level because we are capable of that.”

Brighton are seven points behind WSL 2 leaders Doncaster, with a game in hand, and host London Bees at Culver Road, Lancing, on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

The Seagulls lost their last league game 1-0 at Doncaster and Barton said: “We bounced back nicely from the league game at Doncaster with the performance against Manchester City.

“Hopefully we can take that positivity and use that in training this week and take it forward into the London Bees game and pick up three points again.”