'We will disagree' - Vexed Graham Potter doubles down on Brighton boo boys after Leeds United stalemate

Graham Potter continued his defence of the team after some Albion fans jeered the team off the pitch at the Amex Stadium

Potter initially said he was 'perplexed and confused' as to why section of fans booed his Albion team off the pitch but later addressed the matter further.

“If they want to have a go, they can have a go at me, no problem," said Potter who was clearly riled in his post match media duties. “I have no problem with that. We will disagree.

“But the players, the performance today to get us a point, to put us eighth in the Premier League, above Manchester United.

“When I look at the history of this football club, I find it hard to understand. But that’s just me.”

Brighton played well for the most part on Saturday but failed to take a number of chances with Neal Maupa and Jakub Moder the main culprits.

The point sees them in ninth place in the Premier League - a huge improvement on the last few seasons where they have mostly flirted with relegation.

"They are entitled to their opinion, I am entitled to mine. I totally disagree," added the Albion boss.

“Perspective sometimes is hard for people in the emotion of the game.

“They pay their money and they can say and do what they want, unfortunately. I have to defend the players. The players were fantastic.

“Anybody who watches football and knows about football will know the performance the players put in.

“If our supporters can’t see that, then there is nothing I can do to control that. But I can still air my views and defend the players, defend the team.”

He said: “We have to stick together as a whole and if, we haven’t got that, then we have to stick together as a team and a group of players.