West Brom were aware of Brighton's set-piece struggles - Brunt

Midfielder Chris Brunt admitted West Brom knew about Brighton's fragility defending set-pieces and it was something they had worked on prior to their 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Both of West Brom's goals came from corners and Brighton have now conceded the most goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season. Jonny Evans headed home the opener on four minutes, after Jay Rodriguez flicked on Matt Phillips' corner, before Craig Dawson headed home the second from Brunt's set-piece.

The victory ended a 20-game winless run in the Premier League for the Baggies and Brunt admitted they had worked on their set-pieces before the game.

He said: "The first goal was something we'd touched on, with trying to get the first contact at the near post. Jay flicked it on and Jonny has done really well to head it in.

"The second goal was something we spoke about at half-time, trying to get Daws a bit of a clearer run at the ball. We did that and you know the lads we've got, especially Daws and G (Gareth McAuley) when he comes on, Solomon (Rondon), Ahmed (Hegazi), whoever, they'll go and attack the ball well and we showed that today and it was nice to get the win."

Asked if West Brom knew about Brighton's struggles defending corners, Brunt said: "You speak about it and stuff during the week. We knew they'd conceded goals from set-plays but to be fair to them, they're good on set-plays.

"You look at their two centre halves and they attack the ball well and Glenn Murray is good in the air as well.

"It's swings and roundabouts, you've got to make sure you do your jobs at one end. With the players we have and the delivery we're capable of putting in the box we're always a threat from set plays but it's important you do your job at the other end as well."

West Brom moved to within four points of Brighton with the win and are just two points behind Southampton, who are just outside the relegation zone.

Brunt said: "The run of form we've been on has been bad but teams haven't got too far away from us which is a bonus.

"You look at Villa a couple of years back when they went on a bad run and were detached at the bottom of the table. Ourselves and Swansea are a couple of points off but it's not a million miles.

"If you string a couple of wins together, you're right back in the mix so that's our aim.

"It's a tough league, especially when momentum isn't with you.

"We've drawn a lot of games and are still difficult to beat. A lot of draws have killed us this season and we've thrown away a lot of points from positions we maybe should have won.

"The clean sheet and to win by two goals is a positive result. It's only a start, it's nice to get the three points and we've got to build on it."