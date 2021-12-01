Neal Maupay is Albion's leading scorer this season with four goals

West Ham vs Brighton predicted line-up: Graham Potter to spring Neal Maupay and Shane Duffy surprise

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to end their winless run in the Premier League as they travel to fourth placed West Ham tonight

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:34 pm

Albion's frustrating stalemate with Leeds United at the Amex Stadium was the eighth consecutive match without a victory for Graham Potter's team - although six from those eight have been draws.

Potter will have to decide if Neal Maupay keeps his place in the starting XI after the striker missed a number of chances last time out against Leeds.

Shane Duffy will also hope to be recalled to the starting XI after the defender dropped to the bench for the Leeds clash.

Adam Lallana and Solly March are two players also pushing for a starting role at the London Stadium

1. Rob Sanchez

The Spaniard will be out to keep another clean sheet tonight after a fine display against Leeds

2. Shane Duffy

The Ireland international will likely return to the starting XI after missing out against Leeds

3. Lewis Dunk

The skipper is the foundation everything is built on

4. Adam Webster

Getting back to his best after injury and the defender likes to drive forward and instigate the attacks

