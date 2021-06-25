What did Danny Welbeck say after signing a new contract with Brighton?

Danny Welbeck scored six goals for Brighton last season

Welbeck, 30, delivered moments of high quality in key moments last season as his six goals helped Albion to a 16th place finish in the Premier League.

Welbeck, who made 24 appearances, said his happiness at the club and the style of football they are playing under Graham Potter convinced him to sign for another year.

Despite this, he did admit that one thing was missing and that was the roar of the fans.

“When I go for a walk in the park, the fans always give me well wishes,” Welbeck said.

“I am looking forward to seeing happy faces back at the Amex. We want to get the stadium rocking and feeling that atmosphere. I bet the fans can’t wait to get back properly.

“Hopefully we will have the fans back in the stadium next season and that will be a huge plus. There’s not much you can really do when you’re in different tiers and lockdown.”

Despite the challenging circumstances of last season, the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker settled well to life on the south coast after his arrival on a free transfer following an injury-hit time at Watford.

The 42 cap England striker scored some memorable goals, including Albion’s goal of the season in the home victory against Leeds. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far – happiness is key. Being at a club where I am really enjoying playing my football, playing under the manager, his style of play and the good people around the club, it just feels right.

“I’ve got the foundation now, that understanding of the group. You come to a new club and you’re learning about how things work, where you can fit in and what you need do to impact games. We developed that towards the back end of the season and I want to be pushing on and giving much, much more.

“It’s important to feel appreciated and feel settled. Once you’re happy you can focus on doing your work, making sure you’re ready for training and games.

“Everything builds from there and it’s a good platform to start.”