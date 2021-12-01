What did Leeds United fans chant? Homophobic taunt at Crystal Palace and Chelsea star - and club apology

Leeds United's match against Crystal Palace last night was part of the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign

England international Gallagher was subjected to taunts of “Chelsea rent boy” from the home crowd during the first half of Leeds’ 1-0 home win on Tuesday.

The game had promoted the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign against homophobia.

A club spokesperson said: “Overall the support from Leeds United supporters at last night’s game with Crystal Palace was magnificent.

“Once again the fans got behind the team and played a huge part in pushing the players on to get the late winner.

“However, we are aware of a homophobic chant directed at a Crystal Palace player and we want to be very clear that this is unacceptable.

“We will continue to work closely with Marching Out Together and all of our supporter groups to ensure that we do everything within our power to eradicate homophobia and any other form of discrimination from our football club.”

Leeds have an LGBT+ supporters group, Marching Out Together, and published statements and an online video last month urging fans to refrain from bigoted chants ahead of games at Tottenham and Brighton.