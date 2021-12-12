When is Brighton vs Wolves? - TV Channel, kick-off time, team news and updated Amex Stadium Covid Plan B rules

Wolves will face Brighton in the Premier League as they visit the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night

The Seagulls were supposed to face Tottenham on Sunday but the match was called-off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Tottenham training ground.

Graham Potter's team will be eager to line-up against Bruno Lage's team who are ninth in the table following their narrow and hard fought 1-0 loss to Man City last Saturday.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for two bookings in quick succession before and Raheem Sterling scored from the spot after Joao Moutinho was judged to have handled a Bernardo Silva cross.

Jimenez will now be suspended for the trip to Brighton and there could well be a few tired legs in the Wolves camp, having played the second half against City with 10-men.

In contrast, the enforced break for Brighton may help a number of players who have been on the treatment following successive 1-1 away draws against West Ham and Southampton.

Team news

Brighton will be without influential skipper Lewis Dunk who is set to be out for another six to eight weeks with a knee injury. Adam Webster (calf) and Adam Lallana (thigh) are also doubtful and Leo Trossard (elbow) will be assessed.

Shane Duffy will be suspended, while long term casualties Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) are back in training but the Wolves match will likely be too soon.

Wolves skipper Conor Coady on Brighton

“We go with confidence from the last two games. We’ve given probably the two best teams in the land at the minute two really good games and conceded just two goals.

“Two really tough goals to take – one in the 94th minute and a contentious penalty – against two of the best teams. We’ll take confidence, but we know we have to start picking up wins and picking up results as soon as possible.”

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks-off at the Amex Stadium at 7.30pm

Is the game on TV?

Yes, the match will be screened live on BT Sport. Highlights will also be on Match of Day on Wednesday night at 10.35pm.

Whistle blowers

Referee: Tony Harrington. Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Craig Pawson. Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

PLAN B: what are the changes?

The club expect entry to the Amex to be similar to the process already in place this season, with three important changes.

All fans aged 18 or over MUST be able to prove their vaccine status or display proof of a negative lateral flow test (taken within 48 hours of the game and shown in the form of an NHS email or text message) and show matching photographic ID.

Fans attending must fill in a pre-match online covid registration form, which will be sent before the Wolves match. It’s likely season-ticket holders will only need to do this once to cover the season. 1901 Club members will need to complete this declaration on behalf of their guests for each membership they own.

Face coverings will be required when travelling to and from the stadium on public transport and when moving around all internal areas of the stadium. The only exception will be when eating or drinking. We would also strongly recommend they’re worn inside the stadium bowl at all times.