Brighton are tipped to improve on last season's 16th placed finish

Where Brighton, Brentford, Watford and Norwich are predicted to finish in next season's Premier League and when the fixtures are out

THE full composition of the 2021-22 Premier League is now complete following Brentford's victory against Swansea City in the Championship play-off final.

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:47 pm

The Bees, Championship champions Norwich City and runners-up Watford are all coming up whilst relegated trio Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham are all demoted to the second tier.

Brighton finished 16th in the top flight last time out but where are the Seagulls predicted to finish in their record breaking fifth campaign.

Based on the bookmakers odds for the 2021-22 top flight title, the Brighton Indy runs through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish in reverse order, from bottom to top.

The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9am on Wednesday, June 16.

1. Man City

Comfortable winners last season and despite their Champions League loss to Chelsea, Pep's team are favorites to retain the Premier League

2. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side finished third last time and are now second favourites at 11-2.

3. Chelsea

The Champions League winners are third favourites for the Premier League title at 6-1.

4. Man United

Still no trophy for Ole and last season's runners-up are fourth favourites for the title at 9-1.

