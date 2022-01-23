Who is Brighton assistant Billy Reid, how long has he worked with Graham Potter, what teams has he managed?

Billy Reid has worked with Graham Potter at Ostersunds, Swansea and now Brighton

Potter’s assistant, Billy Reid, took Albion’s pre-match press conference on Friday and will take charge of the team at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

“We’re not too sure how that will work yet but I will certainly be linked up to him at home,” said Reid.

“Graham had a rough night last night and tested positive this morning so he didn’t take training.

“I was a manager in Scotland for eight years so I know what to expect. Nothing will change too much, we’ll try and keep things normal.”

The 58-year-old from Glasgow has previously managed Scottish clubs Clyde and also Hamilton Academical.

He teamed up with Potter at Swedish club Ostersund from 2013 to 2018and was also his trusted assistant at Swansea and now Brighton.

Reid has a long association with Potter and said he has filled in for him on two previous occasions.

"I never had to do it in Swansea but I did in Sweden, so it is a bit of de-ja-vu. I think we won one and lost one.

"Obviously this is the Premier League so it is a big step up but I have worked alongside Graham for almost nine years.

"Nothing will change too much and we will just try to keep things as normal. The players are in a good place and will look forward to Leicester on Sunday.

"Graham was looking for an assistant in Sweden and at first I was not sure to sure about going to Sweden but I went over had a look at things and met Graham.

"I was really impressed. We had five years in Sweden, one at Swansea and now here at Brighton.

"I knew from my first impression that he was a real thinker of football.

"It was the second tier in Sweden when I went there and I soon realised this guy is way above this level.

"His man management of players is fantastic. It has been a real learning curve for me too."

Brighton are ninth in so far this season and Reid hopes to cntinue their fine form.

“When we came here it was always to improve year by year, and I think there are signs of that,” said Reid.