WSL Brighton vs Leicester: What time is kick-off, TV channel, expected Amex Stadium attendance, what Megan Connolly said?

Megan Connolly says Brighton will treat WSL strugglers Leicester with total respect at the Amex Stadium on Sunday

Hope Powell’s team are fourth in the Women’s top flight after their impressive 1-0 victory against Everton last weekend thanks to a second half winner from Aileen Whelan.

Why are they playing at the Amex?

The team have usually played their home fixtures at The People’s Pension Stadium in Crawley and Sunday will be only the second time this season the Women have played at the Amex.

Albion kicked off the new season in Falmer when they beat West Ham United 2-0 in September, and head coach Powell will hope for a similar outcome against struggling Leicester, who are bottom of the table and have lost all six of their league matches.

It's an ideal time to use the stadium as the men's team are on international break and resume their Premier League campaign at Aston Villa on November 20.

Albion are expecting a crowd of more than 3,000 at the Amex Stadium.

Megan Connolly said

"From the outside people will be saying Brighton should be winning this but we have also been n the opposite side when we have been that bottom team and everyone is writing you off. It just takes one result to change your season.

"Our preparation is the same and we will give Leicester all the respect because they are in this league for a reason.

"Playing at the Amex will be a great occasion but that's all it is. It's 11 vs 11 and we have to be at out best."

Remembrance Tribute

Sunday’s match is dedicated to remembering the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community. As part of our tribute, the club have planned a minute’s silence just before kick-off.

Albion playing kits will feature a unique poppy print and will be put up for online auction to raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks-off at the Amex Stadium at 2pm Sunday, Novermber 14.

Hope Powell said

“The players loved playing the West Ham game at the Amex. The crowd were brilliant and really got behind the team, and for our younger players in particular, it was a fantastic experience to play in such a great stadium.

“We’re really pleased to be back at the Amex. “We are looking forward to facing Leicester, hopefully in front of another really big crowd.”

Powell was pleased with the performance last week at Everton particularly after the disappointment of their FA Cup semi-final loss to impressive unbeaten WSL leaders Arsenal.

“The conditions were really difficult but I thought we deserved to win. Defensively we were solid again and restricted them to very little.

“It’s a great result but now we have the opportunity to build on it, hopefully in front of a big crowd.”

How to watch

Tickets for Brighton vs Leicester can be booked on the Albion website. Prices: Adults £5, U18/65+ £2.50, Group of 10+ £2 per ticket. Seagulls Travel will be running coaches to this fixture.

Is it on TV?