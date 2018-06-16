Young Albion keeper Sanchez joins Forest Green Rovers on loan

Brighton & Hove Albion under-23 goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will join League Two side Forest Green Rovers on a season-long loan deal for the 2018/19 campaign.

The 20-year-old attracted interest from a number of clubs after helping Albion’s under-23s to promotion last season, and the Spaniard will now get his first taste of senior action with Mark Cooper’s team.

Sanchez will move to Forest Green on Sunday 1st July 2018 until Sunday, June 30, 2019, however the Seagulls can recall the Spaniard with immediate effect during the January 2019 transfer window - until midnight on Monday 21st January.

Albion under-23 coach Simon Rusk said, “Robert has been excellent for us and he fully deserves his chance to go out on loan and play senior football.

“We managed to keep a number of clean sheets last season, which helped us achieve promotion, and Robert was a key member of the squad that contributed towards that.

“Forest Green are getting a promising young goalkeeper and Robert will be gaining more experience on his journey within football - therefore it is a great move for all parties involved.

“We wish him the best of luck during his time with Forest Green and we will certainly keep track of his progress throughout the upcoming season.”

Sanchez arrived from La Liga side Levante back in 2015, and the shot-stopper has since established himself as an important member of Rusk’s under-23 squad.

The shot-stopper kept 14 clean sheets in 28 Premier League 2 appearances over the past two seasons, as well as playing five times against EFL opposition in the Checkatrade Trophy.