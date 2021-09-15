Yves Bissouma sets ambitious target for Brighton ahead of Leicester

Yves Bissouma has been the driving force of Albion's fine start

Bissouma, 25, was once again excellent for Albion as they secured their third win of the new campaign at Brentford.

The Mali international was widely tipped to depart last summer but his fully committed and classy displays are the driving force behind Albion’s bright start.

“We are working to be in the top 10, for me we can finish in the top 10 or maybe a little bit higher. So we just have to work towards that and we are working for that.”

“It [Europe] is too early for me because it is just four games that we have played, there is still a long way to go so we might move down in the table a little bit. But we can enjoy this moment and we have to improve week after week but it is too early to talk about Europe.”

Skipper Lewis Dunk also feels Albion are moving in the right direction after flirting with relegation last season.

“I think last year we don’t win a game like that," said the captain after the hard fought win against Brentford.

“Probably last year we might have gone on to lose that, concede last minute.

“It shows we are maturing, as a team we know what to do.

“We can’t play pretty football every game, it is not going to happen in the Premier League and teams are going to come out against us and there are good sides.