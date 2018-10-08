Zidane calls Mourinho over Manchester United job and Liverpool look at Arsenal midfielder - our latest Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Zinedine Zidane calls Jose Mourinho about Manchester United job, Liverpool to return for Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo rejected United return. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Latest Premier League blog Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk called up to England squad