Brighton defender misses out on England again but duo called up for Ireland and Steven Alzate for Colombia

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk has been omitted from Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.

Dunk, 27, has been in impressive form this season for Albion who are eighth in the Premier League standings.

The Brighton captain, who has one England cap to his name, was also overlooked for the previous two international-call-ups this season with England manager Southgate instead opting for the likes of Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings and Everton's Michael Keane.

Manchester City's John Stones, who is fit once again following his recent injury, made the squad as England host Montenegro on 14 November and play in Kosovo on 17 November. Keane missed out this time as does Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Southgate's side are top of Group A and need one more point to secure their place at Euro 2020.

Dunk's Albion teammates Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly were both selected for Republic of Ireland duty. Ireland take on New Zealand in a friendly on the 14 November at the Aviva Stadium and four days later they host Denmark, also at the Aviva, in the Euro 2020 qualifying. A win for Mick McCarthy's men will ensure qualification.

Albion midfielder Steven Alzate was also confirmed in the final 23-man squad for Colombia's upcoming friendlies against Peru and Ecuador. It's the first time the London born midfielder with Colombia parents has made the senior squad.

Colombia boss Carlos Queiroz said, "I’m very excited about Alzate because he is playing very well and, as a midfielder, he has the characteristics which suit the needs of this team.”

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)