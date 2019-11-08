Brighton defender to miss Manchester United clash with ankle ligament injury

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Adam Webster could be out until Christmas with an ankle injury sustained against Norwich City last Saturday.

Webster, a £20m summer signing from Bristol City, was stretchered off in the first half of their 2-0 win against Norwich and was replaced by Shane Duffy.

The defender is ruled-out of the Sunday's match at Manchester United and his fitness will monitored during the next international break. Brighton head coach Graham Potter refused to place a timescale on his recovery but admitted it could be up to six weeks.

“He has had a good week, responded quite well to everything," said Potter. “It is not too bad at this stage. I don’t like a timescale on it but around that. Sometimes with ligaments, you can be talking months.

“Hopefully it is weeks but we don’t like to lose anybody.”

Duffy is expected to start at Old Trafford and is likely to renew his central defensive partnership with Lewis Dunk.