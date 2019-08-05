Brighton goalkeeper joins Worthing on season-long loan

Brighton and Hove Albion under-23 goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has joined Worthing on loan for the season.

But the former Halifax stopper will not link up with the club until he recovers from a minor injury.

Adam Hinshelwood has been searching for a goalkeeper following Lucas Covolan's departure to National League Torquay United earlier this summer.

So news of Rushworth's arrival will come as a relief to the Worthing faithful with the Isthmian Premier League Division curtain-raiser coming at Folkestone on Saturday.

Although doubt remains over whether the 18-year-old will be fit in time for the season opener, with Albion goalkeeper Roco Rees moving to Woodside Road on work experience arrangement terms until the new recruit's return to full fitness.

Highly rated Rushworth was recruited by Premier League Brighton last season.

Yet the 18-year-old has failed to make a single senior appearance in his career and he will hope to build up his first team football experience with Hinshelwood's men this season.

Have you read?

Injury to former Brighton youth product puts dampener on Worthing's emphatic finish to pre-season

Young guns step up to deliver 'deserved' Lancing win

Rawlins gets Sussex over line as Gloucestershire pay penalty