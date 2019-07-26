Brighton & Hove Albion striker makes German loan move

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Viktor Gyokeres has joined FC St Pauli on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old will link up with Albion team-mate Leo Ostigard at the Bundesliga 2 club, on a deal which is set to run until June 30 2020.

Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: “This represents a brilliant opportunity for Viktor to continue his recent impressive development, which has seen him progress to the fringes of the first-team squad.

“He had a fine season with us in the under-23s, but the challenge for him now is to gain some regular game time at senior level.

“It will be good to see him play alongside Leo (Ostigard), and I’m sure that he will take plenty from his experience out in Germany.”

Gyokeres made 19 league appearances for Albion’s under-23 side last term, scoring seven goals in the process.

His senior debut came in the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton at the Amex back in August 2018, and he went on to make a further four first-team appearances in the side’s run to the Emirates FA Cup semi-finals.

The striker also has two caps for Sweden, and scored his first goal for Janne Andersson’s side in a 2-2 draw with Iceland back in January.

