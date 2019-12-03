Brighton midfielder ruled out for Arsenal clash after surgery

Brighton and Hove Albion will once again be without midfielder Solly March as they travel to Arsenal on Thursday.

March, 25, was ruled out for last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Premier League leaders Liverpool after he injured his groin against Leicester City and could be out until the new year.

March underwent surgery yesterday (Monday) and is set to miss the next three to four weeks.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said, "He has had some surgery at the start of the week. So he will be three to four weeks. It was in his groin area and we just needed a bit of work there. It is disappointing for him and for us of course.

"He had pain and the way he plays, he is a sprinter. It is better just to get it cleared up, it was the best option for him. It has happened over a period of weeks. It came to a head after the Leicester game. He took a freekick and it just aggravated it a bit more."

Bernardo has fully recovered from a knee injury and is available for selection at Arsenal. Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains unavailable.