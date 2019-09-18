Brighton / Shane Duffy: I deserved to be dropped...I needed a kick up the backside

Brighton defender Shane Duffy admiited being dropped for the Manchester City match was the kick up the backside he needed as he prepares to battle for his place in the team.

Duffy, 27, was recalled to the starting XI for the draw against Burnley and will hope he performed well enough to keep his place for Newcastle on Saturday. - the place he made his debut for Albion in August, 2016.

The form of fellow defenders Dan Burn and Lewis Dunk has been impressive, while Adam Webster, a £20m record signing from Bristol City, performed well on his Premier League debut at Manchester City and also against Burnley.

Duffy and Dunk have been the folcrum of Brighton’s defence for the last two campaigns in the top flight but new manager Graham Potter has changed the defensive formation this season. Potter favours three centre backs with two wing-backs and Duffy admits he has taken some time to adapt to the role on the right side of the defensive trio.

“This is football and I’m man enough to take it,” said the Ireland international. “I probably deserved to be dropped. I have not really performed that well and I’m still adapting to a new position.

“I have to keep working hard to stay in the team. I knew at the start of the season there is competition here and it’s good for me. It will push me to improve and and to try to stay in the team.

“I understand the manager’s decision. It is not about me, it is about this team, this club and I’m right behind the players. I feel I’m good enough to get back in.

It’s a different position for me, I’m playing on the right of the three. I’m playing a lot more one-v-one and coming into midfield a lot more. I’m still adapting.

“I’ve only played three games with it. I missed Man City but Webby (Adam Webster) is a good player and Dan (Burn) has been brilliant all season so I understood it. I probably did not perform where their levels were at this year. It’s a kick up the bum and and I have to get back on it.”