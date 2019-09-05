Brighton / Solly March: We should have more points but we will be winning again soon

Albion midfielder Solly March expects to be in a much better position after four more matches in the Premier League.

Brighton completed the first phase of the season at Manchester City before the international break. Brighton have yielded four points from four matches, having won at Watford, drew with West Ham and lost to Southampton and City.

“We could have won our first three,” insisted March. “Last week (Southampton) we went to 10 and that hurt us but West Ham we should have won.

“Four points looks a bit harsh but I suppose that’s four from four. We want to be doing better than that but I guess it’s staying up form, that’s the ratio you need. In another four games though, I think we will have a lot more points.”

After the Burnley match, Albion have Premier league fixtures away at Newcastle and Chelsea, before starting October with a televised home match in an early kick-off against against Tottenham.

March said, “It’s all positive, everyone is positive. The games will come thick and fast and we are doing well. We are creating chances and it’s only a matter to time before we are winning again.

“We would rather keep going (instead of international break) because we are doing alright. But it’s a chance to have a little rest and recover and then go again, train hard.”

March operated as a wing back in the first three matches but switched to a more central role at City. Despite the scoreline, March thought they acquitted themselves them well against the Premier League champions.

“It was hard,” March added. “We did well but the scoreline says 4-0. At times we did well and pressed them. I don’t think they expected us to press them so high and play like we did.

“But as soon as you make a mistake against this quality and give the ball away, they counter. Their finishing...The second (Aguero’s) was unreal. At One and two-nil, we had a few chances and 4-0 looks a bit flattering for them.

“We wanted to be brave and play how we have been playing this year and at times we troubled them and looked dangerous. But a few half-chances, you have to take them to get anything from this City side.

“There are challenges everywhere. They work hard off the ball, they press, they get in your face, so you have to be on it and you have to be sharp and move the quickly. It’s tough when you play City, you can lose 4-0 easy, any team can.”