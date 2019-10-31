Brighton striker Aaron Connolly targets a hat-trick of home wins against Norwich City

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly wants to take the feel-good factor from their epic victory against Everton and use it against Norwich City.

Brighton will aim to make it three Premier League victories in a row on home territory as Daniel Farke’s struggling Norwich arrive at the Amex Stadium.

Albion have beaten Tottenham and Everton in their previous two on the south coast and are gunning for a hat-trick.

Connolly said: “It’s huge obviously going into Norwich next week. We are on 12 points now and we are moving up the table, we have gone up a fair few places.

“That's a big three points and if we can get another big three before the international break we put ourselves in a good position.

“It's a big confidence booster of course. We weren’t at our very best (Everton), we have had good performances recently without the results and we just had to grind it out.

“We have done that and got three points. You can see what it meant to the gaffer with his celebrations after the game, it meant a lot to everyone here so it is a big three points and another big home game next week.”

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard returned following injury and played a key role from the bench against Everton and set up the winning goal. He said he felt no reaction to the groin injury and is raring to go for Norwich.

“I am fully fit and ready to get some more minutes. It is a home game again, so I think we have a good feeling now and we can go into that game with the same feeling to win that game and we must do.

“We turned it in our favour and that is more fun than last week at Villa, we were on the other side. We know how that feels and hopefully next week we decide the game earlier.”

The return of Trossard and also Ezequiel Schelotto – back following a long-term knee injury – is a welcome boost for Albion. Aaron Mooy will also be available once again having served his one match suspension.

Keeper Maty Ryan added: “We’ve had important players coming back, which creates more competition for places, and ultimately it will raise every individual’s levels, which will also raise the team’s standards.

“Before the Tottenham game it had been a while since we’d won at home, so we wanted to turn it around and make the Amex a fortress. To have two wins on the bounce against good opposition is a big confidence boost for us.

“The fans will take a lift from that result, and from the Tottenham one as well, moving on to this week.”