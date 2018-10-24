Brighton striker Murray praises hospital staff after head injury at St James' Park

Brighton striker Glenn Murray praised the staff at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary, after his head injury sustained at St James’ Park last Saturday.

Murray was stretchered off and rushed to hospital for scans after a nasty clash of heads with Federico Fernandez during Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Newcastle United.

The forwards tweeted his thanks to the hospital, Albion’s medical team and Newcastle United, and declared to the relief of all that he is “feeling much better this morning after yesterday’s events.”

“Thanks for all the well wishes and big thanks to @OfficialBHAFC medical team and everyone at @NUFC & @NewcastleHosps #RVI Feeling much better this morning after yesterday’s events.”

Murray has five goals already to his name this season and is one goal shy from his 100th goal. The striker will no doubt be keen to get back to match action as soon as possible in order to reach his milestone and help Brighton continue their progress in the Premier League.

Manager Chris Hughton, said: “He’s going to be sore for a short while and this week we will do the appropriate things we need to do with him. We are just happy he’s okay.”

Murray was replaced by Jurgen Locadia to applause from both sets of supporters after 16 minutes, on an afternoon when Albion won 1-0 at St James’s Park thanks to Beram Kayal’s first Premier League goal.

Hughton added, “As most saw, he was out and so what will happen is now, of course, we will do the appropriate things this week.

“But he’s had everything that he’s needed to have, the correct quick scans and so on, and everything is fine, so it will just be a question now of recovering, but he’ll obviously be sore for a while.

“There was fear, only because when you see the players’ reaction. From where we are, we had no idea. We knew what had happened, that there had been a collision, but we had no idea of any other details.

“But when you see the players as distressed as they were, then it makes you even a little bit more concerned.

“As you know, Glenn is from up here, so he was always planning on staying up anyway. But we’ll do what’s appropriate this week.

“There are certainly laws and regulations as regards anybody having concussion, and we will certainly abide by those.”