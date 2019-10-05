Brighton vs Tottenham reaction / fans have their say: "The Potter-ball express has arrived...apologies for the delay"

Brighton delivered one of their finest performances since their return to the Premier League as they beat Tottenham 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Here we take a look at at social media to see what the fans had to say after their memorable victory

Always cast a jealous eye when Mooy was on song for Huddersfield. Today he sparkled for Brighton, great intensity, did the simple stuff well & had the vision to intercept and stretch the opposition in equal measure. Looks like he’s settling in. @MC_Sir_Len

What a way to get our first win at home, batter Spurs 3-0! Maupay and Connolly worked their socks off and were both clinical. Mooy and Gross were both absolutely class. Dunk superb as usual. Solid performance all round. Happy Saturday!! @LaurenLaing94

Don’t be fooled football fans. Yes, Tottenham were rubbish but Brighton were absolutely outstanding today @JBizzleBeard

Maupay and Connolly have already scored as many league goals as Andone and Locadia did all of last season... vindication of Potter’s faith in them? @tonymgc

Genuinely don’t think that I’ve ever seen Brighton play better than that. Headlines will be about Spurs, but they got away with 3-0, could of been 6. Every single #bhafc player was immense, particularly Stephens. Happy days. @mark_nickols

And finally MASSIVE credit to Potter. Giving Connolly a starting spot and totally changing the way we played from last season. Makes you wonder why Connolly and especially Burn didn’t play last season. Just superb. @BennettsField

The Potterball Express has now arrived at the station. Apologies for the delay. @AlbionicMan

Without doubt our best performance in the Premier League. From start to finish we were playing with attacking intent. We look so quick and potent with Connolly and Maupay up top. Mooy superb in the middle. Dunk kept Kane in his pocket. @mattiemjac