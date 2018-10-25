Brighton will take no risks against Wolves after Murray’s concussion at Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion will take no risks as they assess the fitness of Glenn Murray ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Wolves.

The striker was stretchered off and rushed to hospital for scans after a nasty clash of heads with Federico Fernandez during Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Newcastle United.

The match was stopped for eight minutes and the 35-year-old was carried off wearing an oxygen mask having swallowed his tongue.

He suffered concussion and was later released from hospital, although remained in the north-east to stay with family, which was arranged before the incident.

Premier League rules state that players who have suffered concussion cannot play again for at least six days.

Murray returned to training this week and will be assessed by the Albion medical team in regards to his progress and if to whether he can feature in the 3pm kick-off on Saturday at the Amex.

Murray spoke out to praise the staff at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary after the head injury sustained at St James’ Park.

The forward tweeted his thanks to the hospital, Albion’s medical team and Newcastle United, and declared that he was ‘feeling much better’ on Sunday.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Thanks for all the well wishes and big thanks to @OfficialBHAFC medical team and everyone at @NUFC & @NewcastleHosps #RVI. (I am) Feeling much better this morning after yesterday’s events.”

Murray has five goals already to his name this season and is one goal shy of his 100th goal for the club.

Manager Chris Hughton, said: “We are happy he’s okay.”

Murray was replaced by Jurgen Locadia to applause from both sets of supporters after 16 minutes, on an afternoon when Albion won 1-0 at St James’s Park.