'Brilliant' Brighton loan goalkeeper lauded for standout display in Worthing's opening win of the season

Brighton goalkeeper prospect Roco Rees received high praise after his standout display helped Worthing register a first Isthmian League Premier Division win of the season last night.

Manager Adam Hinshelwood singled out the 'brilliant' efforts of the 17-year-old following a string of fine saves in the club's 3-1 win over ten-man Sussex neighbours Lewes at Woodside Road.

Rees, who arrived at Worthing on a work experience arrangement earlier this month, was only making a second appearance in senior football as Worthing welcomed the Rooks.

But he looked unfazed in front of a crowd of 1,150 at Woodside Road, having been called into action on several occasions.

Hinshelwood has been particularly impressed by the way Rees has adapted in his two competitive games for the club.

He said: "I thought Roco was easily our best player on the pitch (against Lewes) and we were reliant on him to save us from losing the game.

“We’re really grateful to Brighton for sorting out the move. We’re without Carl (Rushworth) at this moment, but Roco has come in and been brilliant.

“He did well on Saturday and was brilliant against Lewes.

“It was a bumper crowd and a local derby, so for him to perform the way he did I’m sure he’ll have got a lot from it.”

Rees is expected to return to Brighton when fellow stopper Carl Rushworth recovers from a finger injury sustained prior to agreeing a season-long loan switch to Woodside Road from the Albion.

