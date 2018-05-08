Bugiel return unlikely but Worthing would be interested

Adam Hinshelwood admits Worthing would be interested in bringing Omar Bugiel back this summer – but thinks the striker will sign for a club in the National League or higher.

Bugiel, 23, was released by Forest Green Rovers this week after 18 months. He signed for Rovers from Worthing in January last year and scored eight goals in 41 matches, before joining National League Bromley on loan in January.

Before thinking of his long-term future, Bugiel has the FA Trophy final when Bromley face Brackley at Wembley on May 20.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood will be at the match and asked about the possibility of bringing Bugiel back to Woodside Road, he said: “We’re playing two leagues below where he wants to play.

“I still speak to Omar and there would be an interest but I still think he wants to prove himself at a higher level.

“I think he can get a contract with a National League club at least to try to prove himself but you never know. If things don’t work out and it gets to a stage where he just wants to play football and enjoy it again, we’d definitely be interested.

"But he's very ambitious and you can't blame a player for wanting to prove himself at a higher level.

“If we keep progressing the way we’re going and become a National League club, we’ll be a bit more of an attraction for players.”