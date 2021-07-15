The tournament in June was a great success, with teams from the U7s to U16s playing over four weekends, including two days dedicated to girls’ and women’s football.

Adrian Ridley, committee member and youth co-ordinator, said: “The tournament included teams from the U7 through to U16 boys, and U12, U13 and U16 girls and women’s over the last weekend, which was a real statement for us as a club. The junior girls and women’s teams are growing beyond our expectations and it’s great to be able to add this to the existing club set up.

“All funds raised from the parking on the day were topped up by the club to make the £1,000 cheque, which is being given to the school towards the running track appeal, championed by the PE teacher Simon Knowles.

Steyning Town Community FC outgoing tournament co-ordinator Paul Hart, chairman Ian Nichols and youth co-ordinator Adrian Ridley present the cheque for £1,000 to Steyning Primary School headteacher Sue Harrison and business manager Debbie Taylor. Picture: Steve Robards SR2107144

“The tournament month was a great success, with volunteers from the community and STCFC coming together.”

Cadets from Steyning 1140 and Shoreham 1440 squadrons helped staff the car park, putting in many hours of volunteer work to make the tournament possible.

Fg Off Paul Still, officer commanding, said: “The 1140 (Steyning) Squadron Air Training Corps are extremely proud to support our neighbours Steyning Town Football Club with their tournament.

“This was our first public outing since Covid began and with the help of 1440 (Shoreham) Squadron, all the cadets and staff were really excited to be out and enjoying ourselves.

“1140 (Steyning) Squadron was formed in 1941 and is still running strong to this day. If you’re a fan of aviation, action and adventure, love sports and getting to know people we would love to hear from you. We accept new cadets from aged 12 (in year eight).”