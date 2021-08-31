Bull on rampage - Wick striker scores six in two games

Conor Bull runs away to celebrate after one of his four goals that downed Billingshurst / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The striker found the net four times in a 5-1 away win at Billingshurst on Monday, including a first-half hat-trick in just nine minutes at the Jubilee Fields, with Johan van Driel weighing in with a quality effort of his own.

Bull also struck twice in Friday’s 4-3 defeat at Mile Oak when Ben Gray added another for the Dragons.

Those goals, plus his double at Roffey, take Bull’s tally to eight this season and a share of top spot in the Southern Combination Division One scoring stakes.

The impressive triumph was the club’s biggest margin of victory since the 5-0 win against the same opponents on the same pitch in February last year.

‘Conor’s in terrific form and his third goal was particularly impressive as he suffered a painful blow to a cheek in a collision as he bravely headed home,’ said Wick assistant-manager Warren Pye.

‘We were without key players throughout the side (against Billingshurst) with strikers Dave Crouch, Ben Gray, Liam Brady all missing and defender Harry Williams and goalkeeper Keelan Belchar out injured as well.

‘But everyone stepped up and there were terrific performances throughout the team from one to eleven.’