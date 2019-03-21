Can you see anyone you know in our picture special from Lancing v Horhsam YMCA?

Young-gun Jack Ryder as his double fired Horsham YMCA to a 4-2 away win over nine-man Lancing in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Lancers had both Alex Bygraves and Dean Hunter-Stewart sent off in the second half, by which time YM led 4-1 thanks to goals from Ryder, Tony Nwachukwu and Dean Bown. Matt Daniel bagged twice for the hosts.

