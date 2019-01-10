Captain Bygraves calls for Lancing consistency

Skipper Alex Bygraves is eager for Lancing to be more consistent.

Lancers followed up an impressive win over Saltdean United by going down 3-1 in an SCFL Premier Division clash at struggling Arundel on Saturday.

The defeat left Lancing 12th in the table and Bygraves feels their previous two results sum up the season so far.

Mark Pulling’s team have now lost three of their previous four matches, although they have put in impressive performances against some of the top teams this season.

But now Bygraves wants Lancers to start putting points on the board more regularly.

He said: “I’ve told the boys in the changing room that we have got the quality within the squad, but we need to show it on a more consistent basis.

“I was away over the Christmas period but we beat Saltdean, who are flying in the league, but we lost to Hassocks and then we lost to Arundel. At the time, both of those sides were below us.

“We seem to raise our game against higher quality sides. We have shown we can do it, we did it in the FA Cup and we were beating sides when we shouldn’t be getting results.

“But the teams that are below us, we seem to drop off.

“We need to show our quality on a more consistent basis. We have to learn from these defeats.”

Goals from Ben Gray, Harry Russell and David Crouch fired the hosts to just a third league victory.

Gray got the opener as Mullets went ahead inside five minutes.

However, Matt Daniel levelled things up ten minutes later.

But Harry Russell restored Arundel’s advantage on the half-hour before Crouch netted after 66 minutes to take Simon Hull’s team to victory.

Lancing are hopeful of getting a few first team players back in the fold in the coming weeks after injuries.

Mike Williamson who has been out for a while, is believed to be ‘very close’ to a return.

Lancing are without a game this weekend but are back in action with a tough looking trip to high-flying Newhaven on Tuesday.

LANCING: Purkis, Clayman, Di Arienzo, Bygraves, Butler, Pollard, Hendy, Lansdale, Deen, van Heel, Daniel. Subs: Turner, Death, Wells.

