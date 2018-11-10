Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion: Neil Warnock on 'under-rated' Chris Hughton and Paul Trollope

Cardiff City manger Neil Warnock has paid tribute to his Brighton & Hove Albion counterpart in the build up to the Premier League clash between the two sides in Wales.

The Bluebirds boss was complimentary in Chris Hughton in his pre-match press conference and has continue to salute the work done by the Irishman in his programme notes.

Ahead of the very first top-flight meeting between the two sides Warnock has said Hughton is 'one of the most under-rated managers in the game.'

The Cardiff boss said: "We've enjoyed some good games with Brighton in recent years and their strength has been their consistency in their back-line, which has hardly changed.

"So far this season, they have been excellent, but I know our lads are really looking forward to the challenge.

"Chris is one of the most under-rated managers in the game, in my opinion, somebody whose excellent work has gone without proper acknowledgement for far too long.

"Brighton have had a great start this season and I'm sure Chris is Delighted with the continued progress they're making."

Warnock continued by talking about Albion assistant boss Paul Trollope, adding: "Paul was, of course, here at Cardiff City for a couple of seasons as a coach and then head coach, but I remember him from the time he was with me as a player at Torquay United.

"He helped me get my confidence back as a manager early in my career and was one of a number of players who were instrumental in giving me maximum effort as we pulled of a tremendous rescue mission down there.

"He has continued with that same spirit throughout his career and I'm sure he's relishing the challenge he has alongside Chris. It's nice to see him doing well."