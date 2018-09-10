Chairman, 65, features in West Sussex League clash

Chairman Dave Boultwood was forced to play the full 90 minutes as Yapton slipped to a 4-0 West Sussex League Division 2 South defeat at Hunston on Saturday.

Yapton were struggling for numbers so 65-year-old chairman Boultwood played the whole game as a winger, while injured Dan Tompsett was forced to go in goal.

Hunston went ahead just after the half-hour then netted three times in the final 30 minutes to wrap up victory.

Yapton Reserves came from two goals down to run out 3-2 winners at Chapel in a Division 3 South clash.

Chapel struck twice in the opening ten minutes and looked to be on their way to victory.

Yapton pulled one back through Levi Stevens’ penalty then Tom Legge equalised before the break.

Stevens stepped up, slotting home his second penalty after the restart as Yapton completed the turnaround.

