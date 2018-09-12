Chairman Taylor takes pride from Lancing's FA Cup exploits

Steve Taylor revealed his pride after Lancing exited the FA Cup on Tuesday following a fine run.

Lancers slipped to a 3-0 first round qualifying replay defeat at the hands of division-higher Bostik League South East outfit Phoenix Sports at Culver Road – missing the chance to progress to the furthest stage the club has been for 51 years.

But having beaten league-above Haywards Heath Town and Greenwich Borough along the way, pocketing £5,140 in prize money for their efforts, Taylor had nothing but praise.

He said: “I’d never won an FA Cup game as chairman before we beat Haywards Heath Town. It was probably the toughest draw we could have had, so to beat them gave everyone a great feeling.

“The FA Cup is a magical competition and we’ve certainly felt some of that this season. We could not quite get over the line against Phoenix but it’s been great to be part of the run we went on.”

Lancers boss Ash Bailey and first-team coach Mark Pulling were absent for the FA Cup replay. Taylor added: “Ash had told me about a family matter and Mark was at a wedding in Mexico. It was a real shame either could not have been at the game but I don’t think that had an impact on the result.”

