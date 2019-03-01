Chance to play at a Premier League stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion fans have the chance to play at the Amex in a charity tournament later this year.

Firmballs’ annual seven-a-side charity tournament, in aid of Albion in the Community, will take place at the American Express Community Stadium on Thursday, May 23.

The event will take place from 7am to 1pm and the entry free is £950 for a team of eight to ten players. Each team will have at least 60 minutes playing time and breakfast rolls and coffee will be provided.

There will be exclusive access to the tunnel area and use of the first-team changing rooms. A professional team photo will also be taken.

The entry cost will be reduced to £850 with an early bird discount if teams pay the full fee by March 15. Each team’s space is confirmed on receipt of a £250 deposit being paid to Albion in the Community. To book your place or for more information, contact sam@firmballs.com

