Check out James Hammond net free-kick from halfway line in Worthing's Sussex derby defeat to Lewes

James Hammond spectacularly scored with a free-kick from the halfway line to put Bostik League Premier Division promotion-chasers Lewes on the way to a thrilling victory at Worthing.

Adam Hinshelwood's team ended the match with nine-men after Ricky Aguiar and Darren Budd were both sent off and the hosts lost 4-3 at Woodside Road.

And the scoring started with a stunner from Rooks man Hammond. The Lewes midfielder managed to lob Worthing goalkeeper Kleton Perntreou with a quickly taken free-kick on the halfway line.

You can see the stunning effort, which is shown at around 4mins 20secs into the attached video, as well as full highlights from the match.

