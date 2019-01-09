Chelsea are closing in on the signing of AC Milan's Argentine striker, Manchester United open talks with Barcelona over former Liverpool playmaker - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... It's turning into a very interesting transfer window. Here is today's Rumour Mill. Don't forget to refresh to update. Gonzalo Higuain Sevilla in talks with Chelsea about signing striker on loan, Real Madrid preparing £100m offer for Tottenham star - Rumour Mill