Chelsea boss would welcome back defender, Tottenham braced for departure of midfielder - Rumour Mill

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could welcome back Tiemoue Bakayoko after AC Milan have threatened to cut his loan short because of "defects in his game", says Corriere dello Sport.

Manchester United are willing to make goalkeeper David De Gea the club's highest earner as they prepare fresh contract talks with the 27-year-old according to Calciomercato, and Tottenham Hotspur are braced for the departure of Mousa Dembele, who is ready to see out his contract and move to the Chinese Super League says The Sun. Here is today's Rumour Mill