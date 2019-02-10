'Class' midfielder receives ringing endorsement following 'excellent' Worthing debut

Kwame Poku earned plenty of praise from manager Adam Hinshelwood after an assured debut display for Worthing.

The exciting midfield prospect made his maiden club appearance as Hinshelwood's men struck in stoppage-time to claim a 1-1 draw with Potters Bar Town at Woodside Road.

Worthing finally landed their man after an initial failed attempt.

The club announced the signing of Poku on social media earlier this month under the understanding he was a free agent, although he was still signed with Cray Wanderers.

Following the confusion the club went back in for the emerging talent, completing the deal in the lead up to the game against Potters Bar.

And it's addition manager Hinshelwood is excited about after his display on debut.

He said: "I thought he was excellent.

“It’s another 17-year-old involved for us, with him and Ricky (Aguiar) you’ve got some real prospects in the side there.

“Kwame is a class player and I enjoyed watching him play (against Potters Bar).

“He’s got great feet, he can dribble at players and he’s an exciting player to watch.

“In tight areas he dealt brilliantly, he pressed and won the ball back. It was a real positive.

“We’ve got to take those positives and say that we’re improving the squad with that calibre of player."

Centre-half Jalen Jones struck in stoppage-time for the second time in less than a week to grab a point for Worthing against Potters Bar.

That came after the defender netted late as Hinshelwood's troops snatched a home draw with Carshalton Athletic.

The fight showed from Worthing pleased the manager as they made it three matches unbeaten.

Hinshelwood added: "We kept going and threw everything at them at the end. If it had gone on for a few more minutes maybe we could have got a winner.

“We could have resorted to that a little bit earlier.

“It’s just how it is. The big moment in the game was the first goal, if we got it it’s a different game.

"The things aren’t just falling for us at the moment, which happens when you’re on the run we are.

“We’ve got to be positive now."

