Club captain and former Worthing boss departs Burgess Hill

Defender Gary Elphick has left Burgess Hill.

The Hillians skipper has told manager Simon Wormull he requires 'some time away from the game'.

Elphick was not included in the squad as Burgess Hill drew 4-4 at Bostik League Premier Division title-chasers Haringey Borough on Saturday.

Having not been involved for the club at Haringey, it was confirmed by Hillians earlier that their skipper had departed.

Manager Wormull told bhtfc.co.uk: "Gary feels he needs some time away from the game.

"We spoke at length this week and we wanted him to carry on playing because he is playing very well, but I respect his decision and wish him all the best for the future.”

Elphick joined Burgess Hill in September 2017 after a spell as Worthing manager.

The former Brighton centre-back guided Worthing to promotion from the then-Ryman League South through the play-offs when joint-manager alongside Jon Meeney in 2016.

