Club supports teen player with charity day

Shoreham Football Club has chosen a very personal cause to support at this year’s annual charity event.

Luca Slaney has been playing for Shoreham since he was eight years old, along with many of his lifelong friends, but recently he has become quite ill, forcing off the pitch.

Stuart Slaney, co-chairman, said: “For the last seven months, I have watched my son suffer the pain and debilitating disease of Crohn’s, a bowel condition which can devastate lives and has no known cure.

“Luca is only 15 but he has recently missed out on school and his passion, football, which he had to stop seven months ago because of his illness.

“With the help of the wonderful people at the Sussex County and our wonderful friends and family, he is now in remission.”

Luca, one of more than 300,000 people in the UK who have Crohn’s disease or colitis, is now a member of the charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK, which works to fight inflammatory bowel disease.

The club is calling on supporters to help the charity by supporting its annual fundraising event at Shoreham FC, in Middle Road, on Sunday, May 6.

Stuart added: “We have lots of thing going on for the great family day out.

“Money raised on the day will go to the Crohn’s & Colitis UK charity. We really do need your support for one of our own.”

Crohn’s Disease is a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system or gut he most common area affected is the end of the colon. The condition is ongoing and life-long, although there may be periods of good health in remission

The stadium opens at 10.45am and at 11.30am, Luca will be playing as part of the Shoreham FC U15s team against a guest team from the Russell Martin Football Academy in Brighton.

The main charity match featuring Shoreham FC Vets will follow at 1.30pm.

Throughout the day, there will be food, a bar, raffle, auction, DJ, face painting and more.