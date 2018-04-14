Colbran fires ten-man Worthing to victory

Defender Joel Colbran got the only goal as Worthing Football Club extended their unbeaten run at Woodside Road to ten matches this afternoon.

Colbran's 15th-minute effort - his first for the club - proved the difference to take ten-man Worthing to a 1-0 success over Needham Market.

Substitute Joseph Clarke was given his marching orders, just 15 minutes after coming off the bench, following his lunge at Needham's Jake Dye 20 minutes from time. But Worthing would manage to hold on to their slender advantage, extending the unbeaten home run in 2018 to ten games and leave them 17th in the table.

Just three Worthing players kept their spot in the starting line-up from the defeat at Hendon last time out. Defender Sam Rents, George Barker and Reece Meekums were the only three to retain a place in the team that started Worthing's penultimate game of the season at Woodside Road against Needham Market.

Adam Hinshelwood set out with an attacking side and the home team nearly went ahead inside five minutes. Reece Meekums' clever reverse pass played in George Barker but he could only fire straight at Needham goalkeeper Daniel Gay.

Worthing looked a threat going forward in the early exchanges and took the lead after 15 minutes.

Defender Joel Colbran played a one-two with live wire Zack Newton before thundering home his first Worthing goal.

Barker was causing all sorts of problems for Needham's backline, coming close to netting a third goal for the club nine minutes later. Forwards Barker and Ben Pope combined with the former going through but a fine recovering tackle from Keiran Morphew denied him.

Substitute George Exworth fluffed Needham's best chance ten minutes before the break. Young gun Exworth starting a move, freeing Ryan Gibbs he then pulled back for Exworth whose scuffed shot was straight at Lucas Covolan.

Meekums and Harvey Sparks forced Gay in to saves soon after the restart but Needham missed another golden opportunity. The ball fell kindly for skipper Gareth Heath in the area only to skew his shot well wide on 50 minutes.

The visitors were carrying a threat on the counter and came close to getting back level 24 minutes from time. Striker Jamie Griffiths' 20-yard strike came back out off a post.

Worthing were then reduced to ten men three minutes later to compound what was starting to become a frustrating half. Substitute Joe Clarke, just 15 minutes after coming on, was shown a straight red card following his lunge at Jake Dye.

Worthing goalkeeper Covolan was called in to action to preserve the home side's lead on 76 minutes. Needham skipper Heath's pass played Griffiths in behind but Covolan pulled off a fine stop to deny him.

Needham pushed forward in the closing stages in an attempt to make their man advantage but Worthing held on for all three points.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Boiling, Rents; Budd; Sisimayi, Meekums, Newton, Sparks; G.Barker; Pope. Subs: Pamment, Edwards (Pope, 71), Rance, Clarke (Sisimayi, 54), Racine (Boiling, 71).