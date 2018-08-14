Confidence flowing as Worthing make perfect start

Adam Hinshelwood insists confidence is flowing throughout his squad as Worthing made it two wins from as many Bostik League Premier Division matches on Monday.

Summer signing David Ajiboye bagged a second half double - his first goals for the club - to take Worthing to a 2-1 triumph at Carshalton Athletic.

Just as they did in the 2-1 victory in their league opener at home to Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, Worthing had to come from behind after Ricky Korboa opened the scoring for the home side.

An area Hinshelwood has been most impressed with from his young squad is the character they have shown to get the two wins.

Ajiboye found the net twice in two second half minutes to wrap up the three points, with the win taking Worthing to the top of the table.

It took Worthing 16 matches and until October to reach six points last season and Hinshelwood feels his side have a great platform to build on.

He said: “It’s still early days but the character the boys showed to come from behind again was really impressive.

“David and Callum (Kealy) will get the plaudits but I thought Alex (Parsons) was excellent. Everyone involved really played their part and we’ve shown different sides to our game in the opening two games.

“This is only going to enhance the confidence and belief throughout the squad in the way we play and want to do things.”

Ajiboye could well have ended the evening with a hat-trick, after he fluffed his lines early on. Korboa fired Carshalton in front at the other end after 21 minutes.

Worthing improved after the break and levelled through Ajiboye 20 minutes from time. The turnaround was complete a minute later when the former Brighton forward got his second.

Worthing weathered a late Carshalton storm, with Michael Aziaya hitting a post late on but the visitors held on.

Ross Edwards was left out of the squad as a precaution, while Rhyle Ovenden and Will Miles are progressing well after lengthy spells on the sidelines. Summer signing, Ollie Pearce, is also nearing a return.

Worthing are at Harlow Town on Saturday as they to start the season with three successive wins.

Hinshelwood said: “It’s been a good start, you can’t ask for more than maximum points from your opening two matches.

“Ross was cramping after 60 minutes in our first game, so I felt it was right to leave him out for our trip to Carshalton as well. The team have done so well in the first two games, with Will, Rhyle and Ollie all to come in.

"It’s an exciting time and we’ve got a great blend of youth and experience within our squad.

“We know what type of test we’ll get at Harlow. It’s quite a tight, compact pitch but we’ll go there with plenty of confidence.”

WORTHING: Covolan; Young, Racine, Rents; Barker; Parsons, Ajiboye, Starkey, Crane; Aguiar; Kealy. Subs: Budd (Aguiar), Clarke (Starkey), Pattenden, Colbran, Rance.

Have you read?

Picture slideshow from Worthing's opening-day win against Wingate



Hinshelwood pleased as Worthing start season with victory



Debutant Kealy's double seals Worthing comeback win in season opener