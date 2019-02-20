Confidence high as Worthing aim to secure play-off place

Adam Hinshelwood says Worthing’s confidence has been restored as they bid for a Bostik League Premier Division play-off place this season.

Worthing won by a record margin in an Isthmian League match - beating Harlow Town 9-1 on Saturday - to move to within a point and a place of the top five.

The hammering of Harlow made it four league matches without defeat as they look to get their play-off bid back on track.

It’s so tight at the top of the division with just ten points separating third-place Tonbridge Angels and Kingstonian down in 13th.

With 12 games to go, Worthing are firmly in the promotion shake-up and could well get into the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

And boss Hinshelwood believes they will now have huge confidence for the final run-in.

The club are without a defeat since January, are on the back of scoring nine goals against Harlow and the injured quintet of David Ajiboye, Joel Colbran, Danny Barker, Alfie Young and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan are nearing returns from injuries.

Manager Hinshelwood feels those factors should give his squad great belief as they push for a top-five finish.

He said: “I think we’re only going to go from strength to strength.

“We’ve got to build on this (the win over Harlow) and everyone should be confident again.

“We’ve got to believe in each other and what we do because that has been questioned in recent weeks.

“The likes of David (Ajiboye), Danny (Barker), Joel (Colbran) and even Alfie (Young) are not too far away. We’ll get some training sessions into them and see where they are. It’s a good time and it could feel like new signings in the squad. If they can feed off the other boys and take confidence then it should bode well.”

Hinshelwood has also revealed his desire to extend attacker Zack Newton's loan stay.

His current one-month loan deal from National League South side Welling United comes to an end after Saturday's league clash at Wingate & Finchley.

