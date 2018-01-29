‘Confident’ Worthing can spring surprise at title-chasing Billericay Town - Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood has every belief Worthing Football Club can pick up a result at high-flying Bostik League Premier Division outfit Billericay Town tomorrow.

Worthing - who returned to competitive action after 14 days without a fixture with a 2-1 home win over Wingate & Finchley on Saturday - will have their work cut-out against Glenn Tamplin’s troops.

Chairman and manager Tamplin’s Billericay have made national headlines since he took control just over a year ago.

Millionaire Tamplin’s squad boast former Premier League players in Jermaine Pennant, Jamie O’Hara and Kevin Foley, while former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Jake Robinson has found the net 22 times already this campaign for Ricay.

Despite such a daunting trip to second-placed Billericay, Hinshelwood is going into the match full of confidence.

He said: “It’s one that we can look forward to now. We’ve got a group of players, especially after a win like the one other Wingate & Finchley, that can’t wait for the next one. We’ll go to them with confidence, hoping to give a good account of ourselves.

“We’re not in a position to give away any free-hits, we’ll go there looking to get something from the game. I believe we’ve got a group capable of going to them and getting a result. Obviously it’s going to be a tough ask, it’s well documented about what they’ve got at their disposal, but I think it’ll soon be documented about what we’ve got.”

Worthing were back to winning ways on Saturday as they came from a goal down to seal a 2-1 home win over Wingate & Finchley.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan pulled off a string of fine saves to see Hinshelwood’s side to victory.

Returning winger Zack Newton hit the winner as Worthing bounced back from defeat in their game at Brightlingsea Regent last time out.

Hinshelwood added: “Lucas (Covolan) was excellent first half. For all of our play, Lucas was called upon far too often and he made some match-winning saves. He came out and saved one-on-ones, not only that he was coming to collect crosses, it was a big performance. I’m pleased for him more than anyone that he won the game for us.

“All the headlines will probably go to Zack (Newton) coming back and scoring but Lucas was excellent and you have to take your hat off to him.”