Covolan commits his future to Worthing

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has committed his future to Worthing in a huge boost for the club before the new season gets underway.

The Brazilian stopper starred at Woodside Road last year and was named the Worthing Supporters' and Away Boys' player of the season.

He was keen to explore other options this summer in a bid to move up the football pyramid.

Covolan had trials at Football League clubs but kept communication lines open with Worthing and played for the club in friendly matches throughout the summer.

The 27-year-old played in both friendlies this week, the 3-2 win over Gillingham's under-23 team and the 0-0 draw with Loxwood and has now put pen to paper on a deal for the new Bostik League Premier Division season.

Covolan will battle it out with young Brighton keeper Tom McGill for the number one position at Woodside Road this season.

McGill signed for Worthing on a season-long loan at the weekend and played in Saturday's 4-4 draw at Wimborne.