Crane's double sends Worthing through in FA Cup

Worthing progressed into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory at division-higher Chelmsford this afternoon.

A double from defender James Crane took Worthing through and also earned the club £9,000 prize money.

Worthing took the lead on 20 minutes when Crane met Jesse Starkey's corner to head home.

The hosts equalised through Chris Whelpdale six minutes into the second half but Worthing went back ahead on 76 minutes when Crane turned the ball home from another set-piece.

Chelmsford pressed for a late leveller but Worthing held on to book their place in the next round.

The draw for the third qualifying round is on Monday.