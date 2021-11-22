Crawley Down Gatwick and Littlehampton Town discover FA Vase opponents
Sussex sides Crawley Down Gatwick and Littlehampton Town have discovered their FA Vase third round opponents.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:40 pm
The Anvils, who reached the third round for the first-time ever after Saturday's 3-0 home win over British Airways, will entertain Combined Counties League Premier Division South outfit Raynes Park Vale.
The Golds, meanwhile, welcome Kent club Sheppey United in a repeat of last season's thrilling FA Vase encounter.
Ten-man Littlehampton came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Deal Town on Saturday to advance to the third round
Ties will take place on Saturday, December 11. Winning clubs receive £1,125, while losing sides will get £350.