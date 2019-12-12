Cup progress delights Hope Powell but Brighton boss seeks improvement ahead of Manchester City

Brighton Women’s manager Hope Powell was delighted with her teams attacking display as they safely advanced to the quarter-finals of the Continental League Cup.

Matilde Lundorf, Ini Umotong, Harley Bennett (own goal) and Emily Simpkins were on target for Albion during the 4-2 triumph against Women’s Championship side London City Lionesses at Princes Park.

Powell said, “I’m pleased with the win. In the first half I think we played some very good football and showed patience in trying to move the ball around the back with some good movement in front.

“It was nice to score four goals but we still created enough chances to score. Credit to them, towards the end of the second half when they pressed higher, they were a threat and caused us a few problems. Generally, I’m relatively pleased to get through to the next stage.

“We are a league above them and we are supposed to beat them, which brings its own pressures. The players that came in did well. We were creating goals and scoring from open play.”

Powell was clearly pleased to advance but believes improvements are required for Sunday’s Barclays FA Women’s Super League match against Manchester City at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.

“Conceding two goals though means we’ve got to be better, but we’ll take the win.”