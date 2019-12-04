Dale Stephens hopes Brighton can spoil Freddie Ljungberg's big night at Arsenal

Dale Stephens believes Brighton and Hove Albion can take encouragement from their narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool as they travel to Freddie Ljungberg's Arsenal on Thursday.

Brighton are yet to record an away victory against one of the top teams in the Premier League this season, having lost at Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Dale Stephens in action against Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette last season

Albion produced an improved display during the narrow 2-1 loss at the league leaders last Saturday and a similar performance - minus the two goals from set-pieces of course - could go a long way to stop their losing run of three matches consecutive matches.

Graham Potter's Brighton are 16th in the league standings and just three points above the relegation zone but also just three points away from 10th place. Arsenal replaced their manager Unai Emery with their former player Ljungberg last week are ninth and will hope the Swede can make an immediate impression during his first home match in charge.

"It will be a difficult task," said Stephens. "They are still one of the top teams in the country and rightly so. It's a tough place to go when you are travelling away from home.

"Apart from the Manchester United performance, we have generally done okay away from home. Manchester City was a good performance, as was the weekend against Liverpool. We are not afraid of going to these places and trying to implement what we do and it will be no different on Thursday.

"The change of manager, that can galvanise a team and a club. We can only focus on what is in front of us. It is a challenge that is difficult no matter who the manger may be."

Arsenal are strong going forward and in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang they have this season's second highest goalscorer. Aubameyang has 10 goals already this campaign with Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and £72m summer signing Pepe also adding to their strike force.

"All sides that play in this league are good teams," Stephens added. "But everyone has their weaknesses and flaws and it is up to us to capitalise on that and work out what those weaknesses are."

Ljungberg was a key player for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal between 1998 and 2007 and the Swede plans to speak to his old boss before taking on Brighton.

"If he has that need, then of course I will be available," Wenger said.