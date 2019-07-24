Dartford join Sutton United in handing trial to Worthing defender Jalen Jones

Worthing remain uncertain whether Jalen Jones will be part of their squad for the Isthmian Premier Division campaign.

The 20-year-old is currently on trial at National League side Dartford in an attempt to earn a deal.

It appeared Adam Hinshelwood had secured the services of the defender, who joined Worthing from Eastbourne United in January, to return for the upcoming campaign earlier this month.

That came after he failed to earn a contract having been handed the chance to impress at Sutton United.

But now Dartford are running the rule over Jones, leaving Worthing unsure whether they will have him available to them next term.

Hinshelwood said: "Jalen is going to let us know one way or the other where his future is.

“Jalen has been on trial with Dartford for the past couple of games.

“I’m going to speak to his agent.

“The season is coming around quickly so we need to start finalising the squad.”

